Melania Trump on Memoir: ‘It Is Important to Share My Perspective: The Truth’

Former First Lady Melania Trump said she feels a responsibility to “clarify the facts,” teasing her highly anticipated memoir, set to release in the fall.

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” Trump said in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts,” she said. “I believe it is important to share my perspective: The truth.”

“My Story. My Perspective. The Truth,” she wrote in the caption of the post sharing the video.

The book, which Skyhorse Publishing released, coincides with the pivotal presidential election. While no official date has been released, the book is available for pre-order. The website tells customers to expect 12-16 weeks for delivery. It should be noted that the delivery time was also 12-16 weeks in July.

“Melania is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” a description from the former first lady’s website reads.

“The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” it continues, teasing “stories and images never before shared with the public.”

The memoir alone retails for $40, but individuals can get a signed memoir for $75. The collector’s edition, which is also signed and includes “bonus photographs and a digital collectible,” is $150.

Melania Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye since her husband, former President Donald Trump, left office, but she made a notable appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on the night Donald Trump spoke — mere days after an attempt to end his life.