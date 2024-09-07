Top Trump ally Ric Grenell is teaming up with former President Donald Trump to bring attention to a serious threat to America as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) buys U.S. farmland.

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday, Grenell warned about how the CCP is threatening American farmers and previewed an upcoming event with former President Trump in Pennsylvania later this month with the Protecting America Initiative.

“We’re doing this event in Pennsylvania, because what we’ve seen from the Communist Chinese government over the last 10 years is a very aggressive strategy to infiltrate into the United States” in a variety of ways, Grenell said.

“Into our local politics, into our state politics. They really took advantage of us during COVID. We know the supply chain problems, but what’s beginning to happen is they are buying up land. They are leveraging our farmers in terms of prices, and it’s impacting the way that the United States is able to feed our own people,” he explained, noting that this is an “aggressive” strategy.

“It’s beginning to be this aggressive strategy, and there’s no question that the Chinese will begin to leverage their power. We know they do that. I’ve spent eight years at the U.N. inside the Security Council, watching how the Chinese slowly and methodically begin to leverage their power. They did this specific example at the U.N. by slowly taking over jobs at the U.N.,” he said, providing a prime example of their methods.

“They had their people, Communist Chinese, beginning to take over different offices at the U.N. They did it really under the radar, and then once they have control, then they start flexing their power. This is exactly what they’re doing with land in America,” the former United States ambassador to Germany said.

“They’re doing this to farmers in America. They’re doing it with price controls. And what we need to be able to be clear-eyed about is this strategy,” which he called “methodical.”

Grenell said they invited farmers from Pennsylvania to speak about what has happened “over the last five to ten years with their land.”

“You know, there’s no one better to speak about this than the actual people impacted, who are farmers growing our food, helping raise cattle and pigs so that we can have enough food to eat. And so this is a — this is a very personal thing to me,” Grenell said, noting the farmers in his family.

“I understand the hard work that farmers put into trying to make a living, and we’ve got to be very clear-eyed about what’s happening in the Midwest with our farmers. And that’s what this event is all about,” he added.

