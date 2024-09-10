Fact Check: ABC Moderators Fail to Correct Kamala Harris on ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax

CLAIM: Kamala Harris claimed that Trump called for a “bloodbath” if he lost the election.

VERDICT: FALSE. This is a long-debunked hoax; Trump was referring to the car industry.

Vice President Harris claimed, falsely, during the presidential debate on Tuesday that former President Trump had called for a “bloodbath.” President Joe Biden is fond of this particular hoax as well, and used it often, when he was still running.

Breitbart News has debunked this hoax before. Trump was referring to economic damage to the car industry:

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night forecast a financial “bloodbath” awaits the U.S. motor industry if he is not elected and China is enabled to swamp the country with their products. … Critics in the political arena and the general media were quick to wilfully manipulate Trump’s words and infer intentions on his behalf even after Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung made clear Trump had clearly been talking about the impact of offshoring on the country’s auto industry and his own plans to increase tariffs on foreign-made cars. “Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively, out-of-context editing,” he said.

ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis tried to correct Trump on several occasions, but never once fact-checked Harris — and did not on this occasion, either.

