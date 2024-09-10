Report: Gold Star Dad Khizr Khan to Appear at Debate for Kamala Harris

Khizr Khan, the father of the fallen soldier Capt. Humayun Khan, will reportedly appear at the presidential debate in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Khan, who criticized Trump during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 2016, will reportedly be in the spin room for Harris’s campaign, along with Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), and Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC), according to NBC News.

The outlet noted that Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA), and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) would also be in the spin room to support Harris.

During the Democrat Party’s convention in 2016, Khan criticized Trump for smearing “the character of Muslims” and for disrespecting minorities and women, while praising former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the [party’s] presidential nominee for the 2016 presidential election.

Tonight, we are honored to stand here as the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, and as patriotic American Muslims with undivided loyalty to our country. Like many immigrants, we came to this country empty-handed. We believed in American democracy — that with hard work and the goodness of this country, we could share in and contribute to its blessings. We were blessed to raise our three sons in a nation where they were free to be themselves and follow their dreams. Our son, Humayun, had dreams of being a military lawyer. But he put those dreams aside the day he sacrificed his life to save his fellow soldiers. Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son “the best of America.” If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America. Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims. He disrespects other minorities, women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country. Donald Trump, you are asking Americans to trust you with our future. Let me ask you: Have you even read the U.S. Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words “liberty” and “equal protection of law.” Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of the brave patriots who died defending America — you will see all faiths, genders, and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing and no one. We can’t solve our problems by building walls and sowing division. We are Stronger Together. And we will keep getting stronger when Hillary Clinton becomes our next President.

Khan recently announced during an interview with NBC News, that he was supporting Harris for president and praised her for being a “person who unites the country.”

“Trump is undeserving of support [from] America because he is [a] divider,” Khan told the outlet. “He creates hatred. On the other hand, Kamala Harris, our vice president, is a person who unites the country, who is for equal dignity, who is for equal opportunity for entire America. That is why I stand with Vice President Harris.”