Watch Live: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Debate in Philadelphia

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate for the first time in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Trump and Harris will make their case to voters as to why they should be the 47th president.

Harris will now debate Trump after President Joe Biden had a disastrous performance that ultimately led to him to end his reelection campaign.

The debate will start at 9:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC News.

