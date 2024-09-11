CNN anchor Abby D. Phillip on Wednesday sought to justify the presidential debate moderators’ uneven fact-checking of former President Donald Trump and not Vice President Kamala Harris, despite her numerous lies.

“Just fyi: when there is asymmetrical lying, there will be asymmetrical fact checking,” Abby D. Phillip posted on X.

Her post came in response to criticism from the right over ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis’s constantly fact-checking Trump and letting Harris skirt by with falsehoods.

Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo compiled a list of 21 lies Harris told during the debate. Despite this, moderators tried to fact-check Trump at least seven times, and Harris not once, according to Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak.

CNN’s Daniel Dale afterwards claimed that Trump told at least 33 lies, while Harris only told “at least one.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.