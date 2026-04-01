Jaden Ivey: ‘I’m Not Against the Man or the Woman, I’m Against What’s Contrary to the Word of God’

Jaden Ivey is opening up about his struggles with suicide, his call to Christ, and his unwavering stance in opposition to the celebration of Pride Nights and other LGBT-related events.

The former Bulls guard, who was released on Monday after criticizing NBA teams for celebrating Pride Nights, sat down for an interview with PinPoint Podcast. In which he opened up about his personal struggles and how he is not against gay people, but for the Word of God.

“I’ve almost committed suicide multiple times, and I’m not ashamed to say it,” Ivey said. “I’m not ashamed because God was merciful to keep me here.”

“I almost committed suicide. I had [oxycodone] pills in my hand. And my wife was telling me, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t go down this road.

“I didn’t do it by God’s grace.”

Ivey then turned his thoughts to what got him fired in Chicago: His stance on homosexuality.

“In terms of LGBTQ, I’m not against the man or the woman. I’m against what is contrary to the word of God,” Ivey said, “Man is not supposed to lie with a man and a woman is not supposed to lie with a woman.”

“I have a mouth to speak. No one can stop me!”

The 24-year-old was equally firm in his stance that the Bulls stated reason for waiving him – “conduct detrimental to the team” – was a farce. And that he had been let go due to his religious convictions.

“As long as I’m doing the will of God, abiding in Jesus Christ, that’s what matters.”

The 2022 draft pick reiterated that he is ready to play should any team give him a call, but none have as of yet.