Exclusive — Joe Grogan: Microsoft Sold Out American Values to Score Points with ‘Washington Left’

Joe Grogan, the former director of Trump Domestic Policy Council, told Breitbart News that Microsoft that undermine the MAGA movement, funded left-wing causes, and cozied up with the Chinese Communist Party, all the time embedding themselves in the American government.

“Microsoft has spent years cozying up to the Chinese Communist Party, handing Beijing its source code, building surveillance tools with Chinese military universities, and keeping their largest R&D center on Chinese soil, all while embedding themselves so deeply in the U.S. government that federal reviewers felt they had no choice but to keep doing business with them,” Grogan told Breitbart News in a written statement.

“At the same time, they’ve worked overtime to silence conservatives, fund left-wing causes, align with anti-free market radicals in Europe, and undermine the MAGA movement that the American people voted for. They are a political actor that sold out American values to make a quick buck and score points with the Washington Left,” he added.

As Grogan explained in his statement, it appears that Microsoft has some issues with anti-conservative bias, antitrust concerns, and concerns about its close-knit ties with China.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accelerated its investigation of Microsoft as part of a probe into if the company had illegally monopolized large parts of the enterprise computing market using its cloud software and AI offerings, including Copilot.

Its report anti-conservative bias reportedly includes:

Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott and his wife in April will host a “Take Back the House” fundraiser for Sarah McBride, the transgender Democrat from Delaware

Fair Election Fund (FEF) has highlighted and launched a digital ad campaign about how Microsoft has stifled free speech and influenced elections across the country

Microsoft partnered with blacklist organization Newsguard and the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), which have targeted center-right outlets disfavored by the establishment

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in November lambasted Microsoft for denying Christian nonprofits acccess to its nonprofit discount program

Microsoft in January 2025 defended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies while many big tech competitors have shied away from the controversial policies

Microsoft has not removed LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman from its board of directors despite his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump advisor, said, “When will @Microsoft force the Epstein-loving Democrat mega-donor @reidhoffman to resign from its board of directors? Also, when will all of the Democrats return the millions of dollars they took from this fat slob?”

Microsoft founder Bill Gates in February apologized his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he had two affairs with Russian women which Epstein had later found out about. Gates said it was a “huge mistrace to spend time with Epstein.”

He has insisted that he “did nothing illicit” and “saw nothing illicit.” He also said he “never spent any time with victims, the women around him.”

In late 2024, federal cybersecurity evaluators issued a troubling assessment of one of Microsoft’s major cloud computing products, yet it was granted authorization despite serious security concerns:

ProPublica reports that Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) reviewers found themselves unable to verify the security of Microsoft’s Government Community Cloud High (GCC High) after years of incomplete documentation from the technology giant. According to an internal government report, Microsoft’s “lack of proper detailed security documentation” left reviewers with “a lack of confidence in assessing the system’s overall security posture.” One team member described the authorization package as “a pile of shit.”

Microsoft in July 2025 claimed it is changing its practices to ensure that engineers based in China would no provide support to American defense clients using the company’s Azure cloud services. The big tech company was previously chided for using engineers based in a country that is an economic and political rival to the United States.