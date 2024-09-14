Mark Matson, a financial expert and author of Experiencing the American Dream, told Breitbart News Saturday Vice President Kamala Harris’s proposed policies are an “American Dream destroyer.”

Maston wrote Experiencing the American Dream: How to Invest Your Time, Energy, and Money to Create an Extraordinary Life, a book on how to invest to cultivate Americans’ financial future. The book releases on Sunday.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked if the American dream is slipping away for many Americans.

Matson responded, “We have to fight for it. This is really a fight for the future of the country. Are we going to go down the socialist, Communist road and have the Communist dream? Or, are we going to have the American Dream that’s funded by capitalism and free markets and entrepreneurship?”

The author then cited a Wall Street Journal study that the American dream largely includes:

Owning a home

Having a family and children

Being able to send one’s children to college

Being able to retire

“All of these things became more difficult under this administration,” Matson said.

Matson said that Harris has proposed many harmful policies, including higher taxes, price controls, and regulations, which run counter to the American dream.

He said these policies are “an American dream destroyer.”

Boyle then asked what policies a potential future Trump administration would have to enact to help Americans achieve their dream.

Matson said that they have to keep the Trump tax cuts, noting that if they expired, Americans may experience 20 to 30 percent higher taxes.

He also called to reduce capital gains and keep taxes on corporations low.

Matson said that Trump should have “capital gains stay at 20 percent or go down to zero. That’s already your money, you grew it to fulfill your family dreams. You should not be putting a 28 percent on corporations.”

With lower corporate rates, Matson said that more businesses would “want to come to America and create jobs.”

