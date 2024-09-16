Exclusive — Dave McCormick: As in Springfield, OH, Migrants Are Overrunning Charleroi, PA

Much like Springfield, Ohio, Charleroi, Pennsylvania, is overrun with migrants, Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania Dave McCormick said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“It’s the same that’s happening in Ohio and across our country. You have an enormous uptick, in this case, of Haitian immigrants that are putting an enormous burden on that small town,” he said, estimating that it is a 2,000-percent increase.

This, he continued, puts a tremendous burden on the community in a variety of ways — from the healthcare system to public safety.

“So, you think about public schools, health care, the hospital system, public safety, all of these things are breaking down because of this enormous uptick of illegal immigrants across our nation — ten million illegal immigrants. We have 13 sanctuary counties or cities in Pennsylvania, and it’s an enormous burden,” McCormick said, emphasizing that this is what is happening both in that small town and across the state as a whole.

“The Haitian immigrants have [been] brought in under a legal status by President Biden, but the outcome’s exactly the same, which is: This is undermining the ability of residents of that town and residents of Pennsylvania across the board to actually have the kinds of services they’re paying for because they’re being overwhelmed by illegal immigration,” he explained.

McCormick said he is not sure why Haitian immigrants are flocking to these specific small towns, and he said people are getting distracted by reports of these migrants eating pets, such as cats and dogs.

“The big point is that, in the case of Springfield, there’s 60,000 residents — 20,000 of them are of this Haitian population that’s completely overwhelming public works, overwhelming city services, overwhelming the schools, overwhelming the hospitals, and that’s what’s happening across our country when you bring in ten million illegal immigrants,” he said, emphasizing that this flood of migrants is undermining American communities.

“That’s the headline. That’s what’s happening. There’s the violence, the crime that’s being brought by illegal immigrants, violent crime in Pennsylvania. There’s the burden, economic burden on hospitals, schools, on public works. There’s the fentanyl crisis that’s brought about by 4,000 deaths last year in Pennsylvania, from the cartels through illegal immigrants acting as carriers of fentanyl. And, finally, there’s the national security risk, which we haven’t felt yet, where you got at least 200 people identified last year and apprehended on the terrorist watch list — clearly hundreds of terrorists who wish to do us harm coming in the country,” he said. “That’s the headline story.”

That is not being reported, he continued, because the “mainstream media doesn’t want to have that conversation.”

