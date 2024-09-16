Trump After 2nd Assassination Attempt: ‘There’s Something Going on, Perhaps It’s God’

Former President Donald Trump said, “There’s something going on, perhaps it’s God,” one day after surviving a second assassination attempt within the span of two months.

“There’s something going on, perhaps it’s God wanting me to be president to save this country,” Trump quipped in a Monday night X Space. “Nobody knows.”

Listen Below:

Trump then recalled the first assassination attempt against him, saying, “When I made the right turn, it’s very unusual because the people weren’t on the right, the people who were standing out in front of me. When I turned my head at an exact 90 degree angle, the bullet came zooming by and clipped my ear.”

“And then yesterday, you had another one [assassination attempt] with a different result, actually, a much better result because we lost Corey [Comperatore],” the 45th president said, adding that two other rally goers, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were severely injured.

On July 13, Trump narrowly survived the first assassination attempt against him after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire while he was delivering his remarks during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Two months later, on September 15, Trump survived a second assassination attempt on his life after wannabe assassin suspect Ryan Wesley Routh was caught hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course, where he appeared to be lying in wait for Trump, who was golfing, to come into his view.

Routh had with him a rifle with a scope, backpacks, and a Go-Pro, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Secret Service agents, who apparently travel a hole or two ahead of Trump while he is golfing to secure the area, reportedly encountered Routh before he was able to fire rounds at the 45th president.

“A Secret Service agent had seen a barrel of an AK-47,” Trump explained in the Monday night X Space. “He started shooting at the barrel. He started shooting in the bushes. He could only see the barrel — based on that, he started shooting.”

The agent “ran toward the target and was shooting,” Trump said.

“Those were the shots we heard. The other one [Routh] never got a shot off,” Trump continued. “And [Routh] ran across the street and hopped into his truck or car.”

The 45th president added that a woman who caught a glimpse the incident followed Routh in her vehicle and took photos of his license plate, and then gave the photos to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“Amazingly, a civilian in that area saw something that looked very suspicious and drove their car to the back of his truck and took pictures of the license plate, gave them to the sheriff’s office,” Trump said.

“And within a fairly short period of time, they tracked him down on the highway — and they got him,” former President Trump added.

Watch: Bodycam Footage Shows Attempted Trump Shooting Suspect Arrest

Martin County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

This is the second X Space Trump has spoken in. The 45th president first joined an X Space on August 12 for a live, unscripted interview with X owner and tech mogul Elon Musk.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.