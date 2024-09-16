Trump on Two Assassination Attempts: ‘There’s a lot of Rhetoric Going On’

In the aftermath of a second assassination attempt on his life, former President Donald Trump spoke during a live X Space about how there was “a lot of rhetoric going on.”

During an interview on an X Space on Monday evening, the host asked Trump what he made of the fact that he had now had two assassination attempts on his life. On Sunday, Ryan Wesley Routh was reportedly hiding in bushes near Trump International Golf Course where the former president had been playing golf. Law enforcement revealed that they had discovered an AK-style rifle, a Go-Pro camera, and two backpacks in the bushes.

The second assassination attempt on Trump’s life comes after the former president was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 after the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building.

“This was a second attempt on your life in under two months. What do you make of that?” the host asked Trump.

“Well, there’s a lot of rhetoric going on. A lot of people think that the Democrats when they talk about a threat to democracy and all of this — and it seems that both of these people were radical left,” Trump said. “The first one, they should learn more about. They have apps that they haven’t opened yet, which is pretty strange. The father went out and got the biggest lawyer in the state of Pennsylvania, which is pretty strange. The father of the shooter, we’re talking about in Butler, the first one.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, instead of toning down the rhetoric in the aftermath of a second assassination attempt on Trump’s life, Democrats and establishment media have increased their rhetoric.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump cast blame on the Biden-Harris administration for their “rhetoric” being behind the second assassination attempt on his life.

“He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump explained. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”