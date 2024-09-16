Trump Assassination Suspect Is a Felon Barred from Gun Possession

Ryan Wesley Routh, the 58-year-old alleged would-be Trump assassin, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm in federal court Monday, just hours after he was arrested in Florida.

ABC 11 reported “prosecutors levied two charges against him: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.”

The felony stems from an incident in which Routh allegedly barricaded himself and had a standoff with police in 2002. The Greensboro News & Record noted that once the standoff ended, Routh was arrested and “charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction, referring to a fully automatic machine gun.”

Breitbart News reported that Routh fled the scene of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course Sunday after allegedly being spotted pointing a rifle through the fence by Secret Service. Law enforcement found an AK-style rifle, two backpacks, and a Go-Pro camera in the bushes where Routh had allegedly taken a position prior to fleeing.

Felons face 100 percent gun control, barred from purchasing or possessing firearms.

