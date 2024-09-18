Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: Hateful Rhetoric Primarily Comes from the Left

Hateful rhetoric primarily comes from the left, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump.

Host Mike Slater asked Johnson what he thought of the leftist narrative of blaming the assassination attempts on Trump’s own “rhetoric.”

“Is it Trump’s fault — his rhetoric that led to this?” Slater, playing devil’s advocate, asked.

“It’s the assassin’s fault, ok, but the rhetoric [is] primarily coming out of the left,” Johnson said.

“Again, what just is so galling about the left is they falsely accuse their political opponent, us, of doing exactly what they do, and they take this holier-than-thou attitude. But, again, the videos are out there,” the senator continued, explaining that the truth is out there, but people need to look for it.

LISTEN:

“You know, we still do have a free press. You just have to search for the truth because you’re not getting it from the legacy in corporate media. But, it’s obvious that the hateful rhetoric primarily comes from the left. The political movement, the side of the political spectrum that is dividing this nation on purpose is the left,” he said.

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris is among those who have spread false messages about Trump, falsely asserting that he wants to be a “dictator” on day one.

“That’s what identity politics is about. That’s what Critical Race Theory is about. That’s, truthfully, what all this trans issue is all about. It’s identify and divide Americans so that they can gain political power and, along the way, scare the ‘you-know-what’ out of them — whether it’s climate change, whether it’s the pandemic, whether disease X, it’s all about creating fear so that people go run to government for some kind of false sense security,” Johnson said, adding, “It doesn’t work.”

“It just robs your freedom,” the senator said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.