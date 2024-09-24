Exclusive — Trump: ‘Oprah Wanted to Crawl Under the Table’ During Interview Because Harris ‘Didn’t Have an Answer to Anything’

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that he believes Oprah Winfrey was “embarrassed by” Vice President Kamala Harris’s lack of preparation on major issues, which was on display during Winfrey’s interview and event with Harris on Thursday.

“She didn’t have an answer to anything, and she made a fool of herself on Oprah,” Trump said of Harris during an interview with Breitbart News on Sunday afternoon. “Oprah wanted to crawl under the table — she was embarrassed by it.”

Several people criticized Harris for her inability to answer basic questions during the town hall event with Winfrey, such as how she would lower prices if elected president.

“We really would love to know what your plan is to help lower the cost of living,” one couple asked Harris during the event. In response, Harris rambled on and on without offering any specifics at all.

It was hardly the only time during the Oprah Winfrey Show appearance that Harris had major problems.

Trump told Breitbart News that he knows Winfrey “better than” Harris does because he and Winfrey go way back — long before Trump’s entrance into the political arena.

“I know Oprah better than she does because, before I was in politics, Oprah and I had a great relationship,” Trump said. “She was at Mar-a-Lago many times.”

However, Trump said he and Winfrey do not speak anymore “because of politics.”

“Politics can make a lot of enemies out of what were once friends,’ Trump said. “But, Oprah was at Mar-a-Lago numerous times for very big events she gave, but the biggest was the funeral of Roger King of King World, who was a great guy. That was arranged by Oprah, who said, ‘This is the most beautiful place; can we have his funeral here?’ You know, Roger King was responsible for Oprah.”

Trump is absolutely correct that King’s, Winfrey’s benefactor, funeral was at Mar-a-Lago and that Winfrey attended it, per news reports from that time.

Trump’s relationship with Winfrey goes back decades, and, in fact, he first openly teased a possible future presidential run on her show way back in the late 1980s.

Trump also even told Larry King in 1999 when he was contemplating a run for president that he would consider Winfrey his first choice as a running mate.

“Oprah. I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice,” Trump said back then when asked who he would pick as a running mate. “If she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. I mean, she’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman. I mean, if she would ever do it. I don’t know that she would ever do it. She’s got, you know. She would be sort of like me.”

Of course, Winfrey is now a partisan Democrat and appeared at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to back Harris when she swooped in to take the 2024 nomination after outgoing President Joe Biden stepped aside when he bombed at the debate against Trump in June. Then she hosted this event with Harris, which, by all accounts, was a disaster for Harris’s campaign, as Harris demonstrated to viewers that she lacks the ability to articulate a coherent policy vision for the nation.

More from Trump’s latest interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.