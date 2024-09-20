Kamala Harris Sidesteps Economic Reality, Bizarrely Says She Will Lower Costs by Lowering Cost of Necessities

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to be stumped when asked how she would lower the cost of living as president, telling a couple during a Q&A with Oprah Winfrey that she would do so by “bringing down the cost of everyday necessities” despite the fact that the cost of many necessities — including groceries, which she mentioned — have skyrocketed under her leadership.

“We really would love to know what your plan is to help lower the cost of living,” the couple asked Harris, who immediately kicked off with a word salad, ignoring the actual question:

Yours is a — a story I hear around the country as I travel, and, in terms of both rightly, having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American dream is, for this generation and so many recently, far more elusive than it’s been, and we need to deal with that.

There are a “number of ways” to do that, Harris contended.

First, Harris said she would lower the cost of living by lowering the cost of everyday necessities.

“One is bringing down the cost of everyday necessities, including groceries,” she said, making no mention of the fact that groceries have risen 22 percent since she took office with President Joe Biden in January 2021. Basic staples, such as eggs, have gone up a whopping 147 percent since she has been at the helm.

Harris, once again, appeared to spread the debunked idea that price gouging is the cause of higher prices of groceries.

“There needs to be accountability,” Harris said.

A recent poll of leading economists from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business found almost no support for the idea that price gouging raised grocery prices. Seventy-four percent said they either agreed or strongly agreed with the statement that “there is little empirical evidence that price gouging is causing high grocery prices.” Just two percent disagreed with the statement — with zero economists strongly disagreeing.

Harris also said her administration must deal with home ownership, going into her personal background about how her mother worked hard and bought a home.

“We grew up, actually, for a long time, in an apartment on top of a childcare center that was owned by the woman we called our second mother because she helped my mother raise us, and she was a small business owner,” Harris said, failing to mention her upbringing in Westmount, Canada, which “at the time she lived there, was not only the nicest neighborhood in Montreal but was the richest one in all of Canada — far from the struggle of the ‘streets’ Harris now purports to have been down with,” as Breitbart News extensively detailed.

“We should give you the opportunity to be able to do that,” Harris said of buying a home, adding, “Which is why part of my plan is for first-time homeowners buyers to have a $25,000 down payment assistance to buy your first home because people just need to be able to get their foot in the door, and then you’ll do the hard work.”

Harris made no mention of the fact that her open borders policies — flooding the country with both legal and illegal immigrants — have led to a housing crisis, hurting Americans all across the nation. Rent alone has gone up 22 percent since Harris took office in January 2021.

Harris also said she plans to give small businesses a $50,000 tax deduction to start up, later adding, “So, that’s part of my ton of business stuff.”

Harris made no mention of the economic realities that Americans face under her leadership, including the fact that gas prices are up 50 percent, electricity is up 32 percent, and car insurance is up 55 percent since she took office in January 2021. It should come as no surprise that Harris did not blame rising prices in America on the policies of the Biden-Harris administration, including the so-called Inflation Reduction Act or their green energy initiatives or pro-migration, open borders policies driving up the cost of everyday items.