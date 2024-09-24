Democrats fear Kamala Harris may be underperforming against former President Donald Trump compared to prior Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The Hill reported that Senate Democrats remain worried that pollsters are undercounting Trump’s true performance against Vice President Kamala Harris, and that her marginal lead against Trump raises eyebrows.

“Polling has really been seriously damaged since 2016. And that’s one of the truths, is that Trump is going to be tough in Pennsylvania, and that’s absolutely the truth,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said, suggesting polling may not be accounting for Trump’s true support in the Keystone State.

Democrats continue to be concerned that Harris’s lead in the Democrat “blue wall” of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin may be giving them too much optimism.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said, “We know this election is going to be close. It’s going to be close in the battleground states, including Georgia, which is why I’m doing everything I can to make sure we put Georgia in our column. The only poll that matters is Nov. 5, right?”

“We talk about margin of error for a reason,” the Georgia Democrat added.

“That’s ominous. There’s no question that is concerning, but you’re working as hard as you can work, no matter what. My sense there’s not a lot more you can do than we’re already doing,” a Senate Democrat told the Hill anonymously.

“The only thing I can come up with is that people do feel embarrassed. Most of what he preaches, most of us have taught our children to try to not be that way on the playground. So there’s a certain amount of reluctance to admit I’m going to vote for somebody whose conduct I tell my children is wrong,” the Senate Democrat continued, explaining that many Trump supporters may not want to divulge their support for Trump.

“I’m surprised that people look back on the Trump economy delusionally as being so good, which I think is the major factor that supports his approval rating,” a second Senate Democrat said anonymously.