Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) to “resign” from his role amid several investigations into his administration and the people serving in it.

In a post on X, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that the “flood of resignations and vacancies” in Adams’ administration was a threat to the government’s ability to function properly.

Ocasio-Cortez’s post comes as several people in Adams’ administration have resigned and faced federal investigations.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign.”

Adams issued a statement to Fox News in response to Ocasio-Cortez, stating that he had been elected by the people “to fight for them” and that he was going to “stay and fight no matter what.”

“For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo — without even a single charge being filed — is the height of hypocrisy,” Adams said in his statement. “I am leading this city to protect it from exactly that kind of phony politics. The people of this city elected me to fight for them, and I will stay and fight no matter what.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s words come after Edward Caban, who had previously served as the police commissioner for New York City, resigned at the beginning of September as federal agents began a probe.

As Breitbart News previously reported, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also conducted a raid on the homes of New York City First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and New York City Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Philip Banks in response to an investigation regarding the mayor’s “2021 campaign.”

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks also announced that they would be resigning from their roles after they faced raids.

Banks’ announcement that he would be resigning came after his phone was taken “as part of a bribery investigation involving his brothers and fiancee,” according to the New York Times.

Other Democrats who have called for Adams to resign from his position include New York City Councilmember Tiffany Caban and New York City Assembly member Emily Gallagher.