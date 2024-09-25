A video posted to the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2022 is under fresh scrutiny in the wake of the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) posted the video on X, adding, “This was posted on the Ayatollah’s website. Truly, terrifyingly chilling.”

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, also posted:

This was posted on the Ayatollah’s website. I guess we should expect nothing less from a terrorist regime. My father had Iran almost bankrupt… then the Biden/Harris administration game them billions making the world a far more dangerous place. Enough!

The video is an animation depicting a plot to assassinate Trump at his Palm Beach golf course, and vows revenge against the former president for ordering the deadly U.S. military against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Trump ordered the strike in 2020 against Soleimani, after a series of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq in late 2019. Soleimani was also responsible for the killing and wounding of hundreds of American troops during the Iraq War.

The video features an eerie similarity to the second assassination attempt that took place on September 15.

The video depicts a robot infiltrating the golf course and homing in on Trump. It contains the message in English, “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price.” The robot then gives coordinates to a command center, for a drone strike.

The recent assassination attempt involved a man, Ryan Wesley Routh, who managed to get to a fence line at the golf course with a rifle while Trump was golfing.

The scrutiny comes amid questions over whether or not Iran was behind the second — and even perhaps first — attempt on Trump’s life.

In August, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran was charged in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government officials in retaliation for Soleimani’s death.

Attorney General Merrick Garland indicated in a statement that Iran’s efforts to retaliate for Soleimani’s death has been ongoing for “years.”

Iranian hackers are also behind the recent hacking of the Trump campaign, and distributing campaign information to the Harris-Walz campaign and journalists. Reports on Tuesday said the hacking appeared to be ongoing.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a warning to Iran on Truth Social:

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service — Zero “NO” Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!

