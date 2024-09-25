CNN issued an on-air retraction and admitted to using “digitally altered” photos of former President Donald Trump and right-wing activist and influencer Laura Loomer.

In a post on X, Loomer shared a video of CNN issuing a retraction after CNN hosts, such as Anderson Cooper, used a “digitally altered” photo of Trump and Loomer in “a number of segments” on Friday and Saturday.

“Friday evening and on Saturday, CNN aired a number of segments that briefly showed an image of former President Donald Trump and Laura Loomer taken from social media,” the CNN host said. “On review, this image had been digitally altered by a third party and should not have been included. We regret the error.

In another post, Loomer criticized Cooper for “sending a female colleague” to apologize for defaming her and Trump.

“If you do not issue a retraction in writing on X for showing fake and photoshopped pics of me and President Trump in an effort to spew a sick, misogynistic, and defamatory attack against me, I will sue you, the same way I’m going to sue @billmaher,” Loomer wrote in her post. “How much of a coward do you have to be to use fake pics to defame me and @realDonaldTrump and then not apologize yourself? Issue a retraction in writing and on air or else you’re getting sued.”