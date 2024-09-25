Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Vindicating Trump’: The Number-One Political Virtue Needed Right Now Is Courage and Trump Has That in Spades

“We’re facing the tightening clamps of repression, censorship, mass surveillance, ideological indoctrination, and criminalization of political differences. This not normal,” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza told Breitbart News.

D’Souza joined host Mike Slater on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 to talk about his new movie, Vindicating Trump, which the documentary filmmaker says makes “the case for Trump.” The centerpiece of the film is a one-on-one with the former President Donald Trump.

“I asked him all kinds of I think startling questions, and I got him to sort of reflect on things in a way that I think is going to be really interesting,” D’Souza said. “So, the movie makes the case for Trump, but it doesn’t make the case for Trump in the namby-pamby way of people who say things like, ‘Well you know I don’t really like the guy but you know I support his policies,’ or ‘I wish he would shut his mouth.’ You have all these kinds of qualified defenses of Trump, but my argument is that for this time and for this crisis the country is going through, we don’t need to reform or rehabilitate Trump. We don’t need a new and remade Trump. Trump is the right guy for this time.”

Not only has Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts, D’Souza said, “Look at the way he’s responded to 91 criminal charges. Any other Republican facing five criminal charges would have fled the field, would in fact be under the desk right now in the fetal position. So, in that sense, Trump stands alone.”

D’Souza added, “This guy has a tenacity that is not normal and reaches an almost superhuman dimension.” D’Souza acknowledged that some try to detract from that by mentioning, “’You know he’s egotistical, used to be a Playboy.’ Alright, let’s grant all that. But just as General Grant in the Civil War was the right guy, it made no sense to say, ‘Well, you know, he bankrupted his father’s store, he uses a lot of obscenities, you know, he drinks too much.’ So what? Isn’t he the guy who can lead the Union to victory? I’d make the same type of case for Trump now.”

D’Souza accused the establishment media of “poisoning” a substantial number of Americans into believing Donald Trump is a “dictator,” or “Hitler,” or “a threat to democracy.”

But he reminded people that we’ve already seen what a Trump administration looks like. “People shouted, ‘Lock her up lock her up!’ in reference to Hillary [at Trump’s 2016 rallies], but Trump didn’t do it. In fact, he didn’t incarcerate a single leading Democrat and didn’t even prosecute one. Not a single one. Far from him being a dictator… I mean dictators usually control the police agencies of the government, right? He didn’t control his own police agencies. They were after him even during his own administration…. The threat of tyranny or dictatorship isn’t real.”

In forecasting what a Trump presidency would look like the second time around, D’Souza said, “We are in for another very turbulent four years.”

“This is how we frame it in the film,” he continued. “They have been out to assassinate Trump in a certain way from the beginning. They started with character assassination. When that failed, or at least that didn’t do the job, then legal assassination. And I say legal assassination because think of the term ‘lawfare,’ derived from the term ‘warfare.’ Their goal is to lock Trump up for the rest of his life. What is that other than a kind of political assassination? And when that fails, you have actual assassination attempts. And who knows that the second one will be the last? So, the country is going through I think a very dangerous time, and part of it — the root of it — is the fact that the left, through the media, has poisoned a substantial number of Americans — maybe not a majority, but a lot of them — that somehow this kind of tactic, these kinds of tactics, are not beyond the bounds.”

D’Souza’s movie, Vindicating Trump, opens in theaters nationwide on September 27.

To get movie tickets and pre-order copies of the book, go to vindicatingtrump.com.