Poll: Trump Sees Four-Point Swing His Way in Pennsylvania Since July

Former President Donald Trump has surged three points in Pennsylvania since July, while Vice President Kamala Harris has dropped one point, according to a poll.

The latest Susquehanna poll for the La Torre Live radio program finds that Trump and Harris are tied at 46 percent apiece in the Keystone State among 700 likely voters. Six percent are undecided, while one percent would vote for someone else.

Trump registered at 43 percent in a July Susquehanna poll conducted from July 22-28, as the Hill noted. Harris, at 47 percent in July, had a four-point edge on Trump, while independent Robert F Kennedy had seven percent of the response.

However, the lead has vanished as Trump, who was endorsed by Kennedy following the independent’s departure from the race, surges heading into the home stretch of the election.

The latest Susquehanna poll was conducted from September 16-22, and the margin of error is ± 3.7 percentage points. It was one of multiple polls released Wednesday that show a dead-heat race in Pennsylvania.

An RMG Research/Napolitan News Service poll, conducted from September 18-20, finds Trump and Harris tied at 49 percent among the sample of 783 registered voters, including leaners. Another two percent of respondents are undecided, while one percent would refuse to vote.

Trump is winning with men by an 11-point margin of 54 percent to 43 percent, which is negated by Harris’s 54 percent to 43 percent lead among Pennsylvania women.

In looking at age demographics, the candidates are competing tightly among the 18-34 and 35-44 age groups. Voters aged 18-34 prefer the 45th president by a narrow 49 percent to 48 percent margin, while they are tied at 48 percent with the following generation.

The most significant breaks are between the 45-54 and 55-64 demographics,. Those between 45 and 54 break for Trump over Harris at a 56 percent to 40 percent margin, while voters 55-64 go to Haris at a 55 percent to 43 percent clip.

Trump holds a 51 percent to 48 percent edge with registered voters 65 and older in the Keystone State.

The margin of error is ± 3.5 percentage points for the RMG Research/Napolitan News Service poll.