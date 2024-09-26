California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill this week to ban one-pound, single-use propane cylinders, meaning that only more expensive reusable cylinders will be available in the state.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Between 4 million and 7 million of the single-use cylinders are sold in California each year, according to an estimate from the California Product Stewardship Council, a nonprofit local government coalition that sponsored the bill.

Disposable propane canisters like the dark green ones used with camping stoves will soon be phased out in California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Sunday requiring all one-pound cylinders sold in the state to be reusable or refillable starting in 2028.

In 2022, Newsom vetoed a near-identical bill, SB 1256. In his veto letter, Newsom raised concerns about prohibiting sales of disposable cylinders “without a plan for collection and refill infrastructure.” The governor also urged the legislature to consider “market-based solutions” over an outright ban.

Democrats say that negotiations with manufacturers failed, and therefore Newsom decided to ban the cylinders.

Critics will note that Newsom’s ban is the latest regulation making life in California more expensive and cumbersome than it is in other states.

On Wednesday, Newsom signed legislation slapping new demands on the oil industry and closing an oil field that has been productive in southern Los Angeles for a century.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.