Tulsi Gabbard: Kamala Harris Is ‘Shameless’ for Border Trip ‘Photo Op’

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard called Vice President Kamala Harris’s Friday visit to the southern border “shameless” and referred to it as a “photo op” in a flaming social media post.

Gabbard, who made headlines for endorsing former President Donald Trump in the race against Harris in August, made the fiery X post on Saturday morning:

“Shameless. No other way to describe Kamala Harris’ photo op at Southern border, promising to secure it after allowing 10+ million illegal aliens in the past 3.5 years as border czar,” she wrote. “A shameless person feels no shame because they have no conscience. That’s Kamala Harris.”

Harris traveled to Douglas, Arizona — her first time at the U.S.-Mexico border in over three years — to criticize former President Donald Trump for going against the bipartisan border bill, ABC News reported.

“It was the strongest border security bill we have seen in decades. It was endorsed by the Border Patrol union. And it should be in effect today, producing results in real time, right now, for our country,” she said in her speech in the border town.

A closer look at some of what the bill would have done, however, does not make it look strong. As Breitbart News’s John Binder pointed out, it would have:

Increased legal immigration to the United States

Expedited work permits for migrants arriving at the southern border

Permitted tens of thousands of border crossings every week before the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could clamp down on regions between Ports of Entry

Codified the Biden-Harris administration’s parole pipeline into federal law

Provided taxpayer-funded lawyers to certain Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) and mentally incompetent migrants

“But Donald Trump tanked it. He picked up the phone and called some friends in Congress and said, ‘Stop the bill,’” Harris continued. “He prefers to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem. And the American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games and their personal political future.”

In a recent appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show, Gabbard lamented over the number of people who have “streamed through our borders illegally.”

The illegals pose a “direct threat to us here on our own soil,” the Hawaii politician said of her own visit to the southern border.