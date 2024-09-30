Democrats have “just bout slit your throat” and “threw you on the ditch,” Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the impact Democrat policies have had on factory workers in the state.

Host Mike Slater mentioned an MSNBC union town hall featuring union members, noting that half of them said they were not even paying attention to the presidential election. However, there were still a few supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, so Slater asked the GOP hopeful, “How do you talk to the union guy who’s voting for Kamala?”

Rogers said it is clear that union leadership is pushing the Democrat Party line, but the issue is that agenda will “put out some 400,000 Michigan manufacturing workers if they get what they want, which is all the full implementation of their EV mandates.”

“It’s been devastating — 2,400 layoffs from Stellantis already. One thousands layoffs from General Motors already. The fact that Ford has announced they’re not going to go into these two SUV all-electric vehicles. So shutting those lines down, they just charged off five billion dollars in losses in their EV unit, which tells you it ain’t working,” Rogers said, noting that the Democrat politicians and bureaucrats in D.C. have forgotten one thing: “Customers.”

“People just don’t want to buy them,” he said. Despite that, Democrats are doubling down.

“Just about last week, all the Democrats voted — including my opponent, by the way, who’s from Michigan, who also said it’s okay to ban gas engines — to continue the EV mandate,” Rogers said. “There was a chance to stop it. And she said no. I just don’t get it. If you’re in a union shop, if you’re in a non-union shop and you’re working in a factory in Michigan, the Democrats have just about slit your throat and threw you on the ditch,” he said.

“They’ve raised your energy prices at work. They’ve raised your energy prices for you to get to work, and when you get home, they’ve raised your energy prices there, which has increased your cost of everything that you buy — eggs and milk and bread. And now they’re saying, guess what? We’re going to send 85 percent of all the processing that happens in an electric vehicle that we’re going to mandate you buy — [it] has to happen in China. I don’t know anyone who thinks that this is a good idea, other than the Democrats in Washington, DC,” he said.

“So yeah, I don’t get it either,” he added.

