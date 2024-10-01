CBS Mutes the Mics After JD Vance Fact-Checks the Moderators

The CBS News moderators muted Donald Trump running mate JD Vance’s and Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz’s microphones during the debate on Tuesday night when Vance fact-checked the moderators on housing migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

“Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporarily protected legal status,” said Margaret Brennan.

“But Margaret, I think it’s important because–” said Vance as the moderators began cutting him off. “The rules were you weren’t going to fact-check, but since you are fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s going on. There is an application CBP One App where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum, or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand. That is not a person coming in for a green card and waiting for 10 years.”

“Thank you, Senator,” said Brennan.

As Vance continued, Margaret thanked him for “describing the legal process” before eventually cutting off his mic.