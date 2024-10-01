Donald Trump Closes the Book, Says No More Debates

Former President Donald Trump made his future debate plans crystal clear after Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

The erstwhile White House occupant waited until the conclusion of the exchange between his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, to reenforce his earlier statements that he is finished with debates.

“Lyin’ Kamala just put out a request for another Debate because they lost so badly tonight,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Again, it’s like the fighter who lost, gets up and says, “I WANT A REMATCH.” I beat Biden, I then beat her, and I’m not looking to do it again, too far down the line. Votes are already cast – And I’m leading BIG in the Polls. I’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, she’s incapable of it!”

Trump’s command performance June 27 debate with President Joe Biden triggered Democrat powerbrokers to remove the octogenarian from atop the ticket.

Trump and Harris participated in an ABC News Presidential Debate in September. Biden’s disastrous debate set a bar so low Harris – or anyone else – would have easily cleared it.

Yet ABC News’s own polling showed the debate failed to move the needle.

CBS Vice Presidential Debate

“Vote preferences haven’t moved meaningfully,” ABC News reported. “This poll finds the race at 51-46%, Harris-Trump, among all adults; 51-47% among registered voters; and 52-46% among likely voters. Each is within a percentage point of its pre-debate level in ABC/Ipsos polling.”

Harris has chided Trump for refusing another debate, although her campaign reportedly would not agree to terms proposed by Trump’s campaign.

