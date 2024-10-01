JD Vance: Deportations Will Raise Americans’ Wages

President Donald Trump’s huge deportation plan would help raise wages for ordinary Americans, Sen. JD Vance told a national audience in the Vice Presidential debate.

Migrants “will go home if they can’t work for less than minimum wage in our own country,” Vance told the CBS journalists who had asked him “Would you deport parents who have entered the U.S. illegally and separate them from many of their children who were born on U.S. soil?”

Sending them home, Vance added, “will be really good for our workers who just want to earn a fair wage for doing a good day’s work.”

First, “You’ve got to stop the bleeding” at the border Vance said, adding:

You’ve got to reimplement Donald Trump’s border policies, build the wall, reimplement deportations … So we’ve got 20, 25 million illegal aliens who are here in the country. What do we do with them? I think the first thing that we do is we start with the criminal migrants. About a million of those people have committed some form of crime in addition to crossing the border illegally. I think you start with deportations on those folks, and then I think you make it harder for illegal aliens to undercut the wages of American workers. … The final point, Margaret, as you ask about family separation right now in this country market, we have 320,000 children that the Department of Homeland Security has effectively lost. Some of them have been sex traffick[ed]. Some of them, hopefully, are at homes with their families. Some of them have been used as drug trafficking mules. The real family separation policy in this country is, unfortunately, Kamala Harris’s wide open southern border.

“We’re going to go back to Donald Trump’s border policies,” he added.