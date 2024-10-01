JD Vance: ‘The Real Family Separation Policy’ Is ‘Kamala Harris’s Wide-Open Southern Border’

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said, “The real family separation policy in the country” is Vice President “Kamala Harris’s wide-open southern border,” during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

“The real family separation policy in the country is unfortunately Kamala Harris’s wide-open southern border,” Vance said after being asked by CBS debate moderators if the Trump-Vance administration would “separate” illegal alien parents from their children.

Vance elaborated, stating, “Right now, in this country, we have 320,000 children that the Department of Homeland Security has effectively lost. Some of them have been sex trafficked. Some of them, hopefully, are at home with their families. Some of them have been used as drug trafficking mules.”

“We’ve got 20, 25 million illegal aliens who are here in the country — what do we do with them? I think the first thing that we do is we start with the criminal migrants,” Vance added. “About a million of those people have committed some form of crime in addition to crossing the border illegally. I think you start with deportations on those folks.”

“And then I think you make it harder for illegal aliens to undercut the wages of American workers,” Vance continued. “A lot of people will go home if they can’t work for less than minimum wage in our own country.”

“By the way, that’ll be really good for our workers who just want to earn a fair wage for doing a good day’s work,” former President Donald Trump’s running mate asserted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.