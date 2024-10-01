WATCH: Biden Confuses Israeli Strikes in Yemen with East Coast Port Strike

President Joe Biden on Sunday confused an Israeli strike against Houthis in Yemen with a pending East Coast port strike.

Asked by a reporter after returning home from a weekend in Rehoboth Beach, “Any comment on the strikes in Yemen, Mr. President?” Biden responded, “I’ve spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I’m supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they’ll settle the strike.”

A White House press pool note did not mention Biden’s gaffe, although it called his outfit “fetching.”

Last week, Biden suffered another gaffe after delivering remarks at a Quad leaders summit in Delaware when he lost track of who he was supposed to introduce.

According to a White House transcript, he was supposed to say, “So, I want to thank you all again for being here. You’ve come a long way to get here, and I appreciate it. And while challenges will come, the world will change, because the Quad is here to stay, I believe — here to stay. And I’m going to turn it over now to all of you. And I’d like to start by recognizing Prime Minister Modi.”

Instead, he said, “So, I want to thank you all being here, and now, who am I introducing next?”

The octogenarian then yelled, “Who’s next?” before an announcer came to his rescue, and said, “Distinguished guests, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India.”

Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, where he appeared to lose his train of thought and struggled to complete his sentences. Democrats up until then had defended his mental acuity and criticized questions about his age.

