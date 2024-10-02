Europe Being Held Back by ‘Whiteness’, Claims Soros-Backed Think Tank

The European Union (EU) is being hindered by “whiteness”, according to a report by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Despite young people in many European countries, including Germany and France, opting for the populist right in recent elections, the think tank alleged that the preponderance of native European politicians in the EU Parliament could undermine backing from “young people” in the bloc for the globalist political project.

Young voters will be put off supporting the bloc unless the demographics of its Parliament look more like national football teams of Europe, some of which are largely comprised of players of African descent, according to a report from the think tank, which is funded in part by cosmopolitan billionaire George Soros.

Titled ‘Welcome to Barbieland: European sentiment in the year of wars and elections’, the report compares the EU to the titular location in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film as “a place prone to regard itself as more perfect than it really is”.

But rather than pointing to policies causing anger in much of Europe, such as lax external border controls and programmes to disperse third-world migrants throughout the bloc, or the perception of Brussels as too bureaucratic and elitist, the ECFR claims that more ethnic diversity among the continent’s elected representatives is the way to restore trust and build confidence in the EU.

“The EU’s ‘whiteness’ – which some observers have critiqued for some time – was on full display” at recent European elections, said the report, claiming that this represents a “blind spot” for Europhiles who wish to draw the bloc’s nations into ever-closer union.

As well as praising the heavy diversity in European football tournaments, the report also commended EU nations which sent non-white singers to represent them at the most recent Eurovision Song Contest, and hailed the demographics of the 2024 Paris Olympics in which native Europeans made up a small proportion of athletes overall.

“Olympians such as Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, Teddy Riner from France, and Rashidat Adeleke from Ireland, have served as important role models for their multicultural national publics,” author Pawel Zerka writes.

In a section entitled ‘Beyond “white” Europe’, he alleges that there are “barriers to political participation” for people from non-European ethnic backgrounds, complaining about countries like Italy refusing to grant birthright citizenship, as well as many nations’ failure to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants and temporary workers from outside Europe.

Previously Breitbart London reported how an “expert” from the ECFR claimed that Russian and Syrian intelligence agencies could initiate sex attacks on German women in a bid to make the electorate more prone to vote for politicians who oppose open borders.

ECFR ‘senior fellow’ Gustav Gressel’s comments, made to a German tabloid, came at the height of the 2016 migrant crisis, after leader Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders to millions of migrants from the third world — an action which set off a wave of alarming sexual assaults by groups of newcomers across the nation.