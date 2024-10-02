Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) beard at the debate could be viewed — particularly to women — as “conveying aggression,” while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) wide eyes displayed his passion, a Politico story analyzing the body language cues from Tuesday night’s vice-presidential debate concluded.

The article, authored by Joe Navarro, a body language expert who worked with the FBI, went through eight body language cues from the debate. He touted his time with the national security division’s elite behavioral analysis program and began his analysis with Vance’s beard, which he said “matters.” In his analysis, he claimed that — to women particularly — a beard can appear to be more threatening, conveying what he described as “aggression and opposition to feminist ideals.”

He wrote:

One of the first bits of nonverbal communication to appear in the debate was on JD Vance’s face: his beard. As POLITICO Magazine has noted before, Vance is the first White House wannabe to wear facial hair in 80 years. Our appearance is fundamental to our body language, and research indicates that voters see beards as (surprise, surprise) more masculine. That can be positive to some, reading as strength and competence. But to others, especially women, it can be negative, conveying aggression and opposition to feminist ideals.

Navarro had a few other takeaways from Vance, pointing to the fact that he tapped his hand to his chest while discussing abortion, communicating “deep emotion and sincerity.”

“I can’t say whether Vance was being authentic or not — I’d have to see him perform the gesture in different contexts,” he concluded.

WATCH — The Look Says It All: Watch JD Vance Hilariously React to Wacky Walz:

CBS News Vice Presidential Debate

Then there is Walz, who made a series of faces, appearing wide-eyed several times throughout the night. However, according to the body language expert, that simply conveyed passion from the Democrat:

When Walz felt especially passionate about something, he’d open his eyes wide as saucers. Eye-popping can sometimes be a sign of surprise, but for Walz, it simply revealed his emotional intensity — like this moment during an exchange about abortion. The orbicularis oculi muscle, working in concert with the corrugator and frontalis muscles, contract to raise the eyebrows — a dynamic and emphatic facial motion that grabbed the viewer’s attention. Early humans would have made such facial gestures to communicate strong emotions, like “danger is close.”

“For Walz, it gave extra weight to his feelings and held our gaze,” he concluded, also noting that Walz pointed directly at listeners during the debate, which, at times, can be viewed as hostile or threatening.

Regardless of the analysis, it certainly generated mockery — particularly the bit aligning Vance’s beard with sexism.

“The war against aggressive beards has started,” one X user wrote.

“Politico keeps finding new ways to be more ridiculous,” another said.

“Those eyes remind me of sith lord,” one said of Walz as another added, “This takes ridiculous to a whole new level.”

“When you have nothing else, attack the beard!” another exclaimed as others chimed in.

WATCH — Ouch! J.D. Vance Tells Tim Walz He Has a “Tough Job” Having to Defend Kamala:

CBS News Vice Presidential Debate

Vance received begrudging accolades after the debate, as many even in the establishment media admitted that he outperformed Walz.

“Last night was fun! Remember: Kamala Harris has been in power for the last 3.5 years,” Vance said in a post-debate post on X. “She opened the border. She cast the deciding vote on trillions in new spending. The border and affordability crisis is on her.”

“Donald Trump, by contrast, governed with common sense,” he added.

WATCH — What Are You Waiting For?! JD Vance Calls Out Kamala’s Plans: “Day 1 Was 1400 Days Ago”:

CBS News Vice Presidential Debate