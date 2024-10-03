Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that the Biden-Harris administration should not spend taxpayer funds supporting illegal aliens while Americans are in dire need of aid from the effects of Hurricane Helene.

“Every dollar spent providing resources to the illegal immigrants Harris welcomed into this country should have been saved to help Americans in case of disasters. FEMA should not be able to spend taxpayer funds to support illegal immigrants and perpetuate the border crisis created by Biden and Harris,” Hinson explained in a written statement to Breitbart News. “The agency should be solely focused on disaster relief and keeping Americans safe. Americans deserve an Administration that won’t put the needs of illegal immigrants over American citizens – we need President Trump back in the White House now.”

The Iowa congresswoman’s statement to Breitbart News follows as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “does not have the funds” to help Americans’ effected by the ravages of Hurricane Helene.