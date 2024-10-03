Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that the Biden-Harris administration should not spend taxpayer funds supporting illegal aliens while Americans are in dire need of aid from the effects of Hurricane Helene.
“Every dollar spent providing resources to the illegal immigrants Harris welcomed into this country should have been saved to help Americans in case of disasters. FEMA should not be able to spend taxpayer funds to support illegal immigrants and perpetuate the border crisis created by Biden and Harris,” Hinson explained in a written statement to Breitbart News. “The agency should be solely focused on disaster relief and keeping Americans safe. Americans deserve an Administration that won’t put the needs of illegal immigrants over American citizens – we need President Trump back in the White House now.”
Many have pointed out that the Homeland Security Department has allocated $640 million in FEMA funds to aid state and local governments burdened with the influx of migrants under the Biden-Harris administration.
“This is easy. Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said on Wednesday.
The New York Post wrote:
Abbott is a top critic of Mayorkas’ mass parole of asylum seekers into the US after President Biden repudiated former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy — with the governor busing migrants to Democrat-led jurisdictions such as New York City, forcing local budget cuts to house them.
DHS allocated $780 million for the migrant crisis last year through the FEMA Shelter and Services Program and the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Reports suggest that only $10 million from FEMA has been allocated to grant storm victims $750 for groceries.
“FEMA spending over a billion dollars on illegals while they leave Americans stranded and without help is treasonous. U.S. citizens are dying. Pray for our country folks,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) wrote.
