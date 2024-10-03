Vice President Kamala Harris has been caught in a new lie about what she was doing the moment President Joe Biden called her and told her he would not run for reelection in 2024.

Harris said in an interview on the All That Smoke podcast that aired Monday that after Biden called her, “I just got up…and so I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating.”

She added, “Everybody was sleeping, I just got up and started cooking.”

Kamala Says She ‘Went Out and Got a Pork Roast and Started Marinating It’ After Biden Told Her He Was Dropping Out Kamala Says She ‘Went Out and Got a Pork Roast and Started Marinating It’ After Biden Told Her He Was Dropping Out Posted by Joe Pags on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

However, previously, Harris had claimed in an interview with CNN that she was eating breakfast with her nieces when Biden called.

“It was a Sunday, so here, I’ll give you a little too much information. My family was staying with us, and including my baby nieces, and we had just had pancakes and, you know, ‘Auntie can I have more bacon?’ ‘Yes, I’ll make you more bacon.’ And then…we were sitting down to do a puzzle, and the phone rang, and it was Joe Biden, and he told me what he decided to do.”

The lie was caught by some of the viewers of the podcast commenting on the interview.

Commenter @rydollasign said, “She said she was making pancakes and bacon with her baby nieces last time. Now she’s making pot roast? WTF.”

The lie was also caught by some on X, including one who posted the two clips one after the other:

The user, who goes by the handle @jj_talking, added, “She is a pathological, serial liar.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.