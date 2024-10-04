It felt “scary” to hear that former President Donald Trump was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, a nearby vendor selling Trump merchandise told Breitbart News in an interview on Thursday — two days ahead of the former president’s triumphant return to Butler.

The vendor told Breitbart News that he was selling shirts during the rally and dozed off, only to wake up to “everybody talking about [how] he got shot.”

“So I jumped up and I see everybody passing and crying and everything,” he said. “I guess I was witnessing history, to be real, but it was — it was a bad, tragic thing.”

“But at the same time, he survived,” he said, explaining that it felt “scary, to be real” to hear that Trump was shot. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the ear and has credited the Lord for his survival. But before he exited the stage, Trump made history, triumphantly raising his fist in the air, shouting “Fight, fight, fight!” to the crowd.

C-SPAN

“I just thought about everything else that happened before, like with other presidents and stuff. I was wishing that he’d be, he was all right or whatever, but I seen he survived it. So it was good,” the vendor continued, noting that he gained “street credit” after that tragedy.

While the man said he does not agree with everything Trump says, he added, “I’m with him.”

Trump is returning to Butler on Saturday — nearly three months after the first attempt on his life. According to his campaign, Trump will “honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day.”

“President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver,” his campaign added.

The rally is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.