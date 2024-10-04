President Joe Biden again undermined Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign on Friday by tying her to their administration’s policy failures.

Biden’s comments are damaging to Harris because she has been trying to run away from a catch-22: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, the illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and you know, I offer a new generation of leadership,” Harris told Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC on September 13. “My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty-first century.”

Biden, however, refuses to allow Harris to campaign without escaping her record as his vice president.

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told White House reporters. It was his first press conference from the White House press briefing room as commander in chief, according to the Republican National Committee’s research team.

Biden previously undermined Harris last week when he stated that he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.