Fifty-seven percent of registered voters believe they are not better off under the Biden-Harris administration as they were four years ago under former President Donald Trump, RMG Research polling found Thursday.

The poll underscores voters’ preferences for a change in the direction of the nation, especially on the issue of the economy, the number one 2024 issue. Only 25 percent of Americans rate the economic conditions under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent or good,” a Pew Research survey found this week:

“Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” the poll asked respondents.

A majority said, no:

37% Yes

57% No

6% Not sure

“Are your personal finances getting better or worse these days?” the poll asked.

A plurality answered in the negative:

23% said Much better or Somewhat better

37% About the same

38% Somewhat worse or much worse

1% Not sure

“Looking back over the past year, has your income kept up with inflation? Or have you been falling behind?” the poll asked, finally.

A majority replied, no:

28% Income has kept up with inflation

66% Income has been falling behind

7% Not sure

The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters from September 9-10 with a +/- 3.1 percentage point margin or error.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, inflation soared about 20 percent across the board on average. About 70 percent of Americans are “very concerned” about food and consumer prices, according to Pew. Concerns about housing costs increased, the poll found, along with fears about the labor market.

Sixty-one percent of likely voters believe the next president should represent a major change from the Biden-Harris administration, a Times/Siena College found Sunday. Only 25 percent said Harris represented that change, while a majority said Trump represented change.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.