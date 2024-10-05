Vance in Butler: ‘We Can’t Be Intimidated, We Cannot Be Stopped’

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) declared that the America First movement “can’t be intimidated” while speaking at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was nearly assassinated months ago.

“Now, 84 days ago, of course, on this very field, an assassin tried to fill our hearts with terror, but we’re here to say we can’t be intimidated. We cannot be stopped. We won’t be denied. We will make America great again, and we’re going to do it together,” Vance declared to a thunderous applause.

Vance noted that many in attendance on Saturday were also at the rally in July, and their presence today “is a testament” to their “courage” and “patriotism.”

“Now, you heard the shots, you saw the blood. We all feared the worst, but you knew everything would be okay when President Trump raised his fist high in the air and shouted, ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!'” Vance said.

As Trump was just millimeters away from death, with the bullet striking his ear, Vance said Saturday that he is certain Divine Intervention saved Trump.

“Now I believe, as sure as I’m standing here today, that what happened was a true miracle, and on that day, America felt the truth of Scripture. ‘Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me,'” he said.

“I truly believe that God saved President Trump’s life that day, and I believe that God is with us right now and watches over this incredible nation every single day,” Vance added.

He also honored firefighter Corey Comperatore, a father and husband who attended the July rally and was killed by Trump’s would-assassin.

“We’re never going to forget Corey. We’re never going to forget his heroism that day. And I want everyone to join me right now in sending our support, our respect, our love to the Comperatore family here with us today. We love you guys.”