An Afghan juvenile, enrolled in a public school in Moore, Oklahoma, is named a co-conspirator in a federal indictment against 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, an Afghan national flown to the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration. The pair are accused of plotting an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist attack on American citizens on Election Day.

As Breitbart News reported, Tawhedi and the co-conspirator were arrested on Oct. 7 by federal law enforcement agents and charged after they purchased two AK-47s that they allegedly planned to use to carry out an ISIS-backed terrorist attack on Americans on Election Day this year.

The co-conspirator, the indictment reveals, is an Afghan national who secured a green card after arriving in the U.S. on March 27, 2018, on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).

The co-conspirator lives with his father, mother, and five siblings in Moore, Oklahoma. The co-conspirator’s sister, who is 24 years old, is married to Tawhedi.

According to officials at Moore Public Schools, the co-conspirator was enrolled at Southmoore High School in Moore at the time he was charged with providing material support to ISIS.

“Late yesterday, Moore Public Schools learned that a virtual Southmoore student was arrested,” school district officials wrote in a statement to parents and students:

The Department of Justice states he is charged as a co-conspirator, “…for conspiring to conduct an Election Day terror attack in the United States…” Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are involved in this active investigation. All questions should be directed to them. We are grateful for our effective agency partnerships and for the swift and efficient action that our law enforcement agencies take to keep our schools, community, and state safe.

While the co-conspirator arrived in 2018, Tawhedi was flown into the U.S. in Sept. 2021 as part of Biden and Harris’s massive Afghan resettlement operation that has been plagued with vetting failures.

“This is a direct result of open borders and a dysfunctional immigration policy led by [Kamala Harris] and [Joe Biden],” Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters (R) wrote on X. “They ignore kids’ safety and security. Our agency is actively investigating and is in communication with law enforcement.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) similarly blamed Biden and Harris.

“The American people need to know that this radical Islamic terrorist was imported directly to the United States by the Biden-Harris administration as part of their controversial refugee resettlement program,” Drummond said:

It is clear they failed to properly vet all refugees, which poses a significant threat to national security. Tawhedi is one of many thousands sent to America after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. [Emphasis added] While it is indisputable that many Afghan refugees are law-abiding and deserve our gratitude for helping U.S. forces as we fought the Taliban, we face the unsettling prospect that Tawhedi is not the only terrorist brought here by our own government. [Emphasis added]

Tawhedi is among nearly 100,000 Afghans resettled across American communities in 2021 by the Biden-Harris administration following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Several congressional and watchdog reports have warned that the administration failed to properly vet potentially tens of thousands of Afghans resettled in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.