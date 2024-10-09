Vice President Kamala Harris championed her and President Joe Biden’s mass resettlement of Afghans across the United States that, as federal prosecutors reveal, imported an Afghan national accused of plotting an Islamic State (ISIS) attack on American citizens on Election Day.

“I have worked almost my entire career on a number of issues but with a particular emphasis on the protection of women and children and there’s no question that any of us who are paying attention are concerned about that issue in Afghanistan,” Harris said in late August of 2021.

During that same press conference, Harris vowed that the administration was “singularly focused” on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan and resettling Afghan nationals across the U.S. under the program Operation Allies Welcome.

“Right now we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children … we have a responsibility and we feel a deep commitment to making sure that folks who helped us are safe,” Harris said.

Within months, as Breitbart News has chronicled, the Biden-Harris administration resettled nearly 100,000 Afghan nationals across American communities — often without having been interviewed in-person by federal agents.

Among those resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan as part of the mass resettlement operation was 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi who entered on Sept. 9, 2021, on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).

Tawhedi had been living in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with his wife and one-year-old child before being arrested, along with his co-conspirator, by federal agents on October 7 after buying two AK-47s.

Tawhedi, in an unsealed Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, is accused of plotting an ISIS terrorist attack on American citizens on Election Day this year with a juvenile co-conspirator, also from Afghanistan. The unnamed co-conspirator is the brother of Tawhedi’s wife.

DOJ prosecutors allege that Tawhedi and his co-conspirator planned to liquidate their family’s assets in Oklahoma, use the money made from the liquidation to pay off ISIS officials, and move the families back to Afghanistan before returning to the U.S. to carry out the Election Day terrorist attack.

Despite widespread vetting failures, known to federal officials, Biden and Harris extended parole last year for Afghans resettled in the U.S. as part of the operation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.