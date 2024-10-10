West Virginia Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Patrick Morrisey blames the state’s “fentanyl menace” on the Biden-Harris Administration and promises to fight back in a new ad.

Morrisey’s campaign for governor released a new ad this week titled “Keeping Us Safe,” shared first with Breitbart News, blasting the Biden-Harris Administration for its open border policies allowing fentanyl to over the border and into West Virginia.

The new ad is part of a six-figure buy and is airing statewide.

In the ad, Morrisey pledges to protect the border and fight the fentanyl scourge.

West Virginia is one of the hardest hits states by the fentanyl epidemic. Morris has focused on the fentanyl epidemic during his time as Attorney General, urging federal officials to reclassify fentanyl to free up additional resources and supervising the distribution of opioid settlement funds throughout the state.

Morrisey also touts his endorsement from Donald Trump in the ad. “A vote for Morrisey is a vote for me and for our agenda,” Trump says in a rally clip.

The state’s top law enforcement officer also touts his endorsement from the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association.

“I’ll keep fighting and winning for West Virginia,” Morrisey says.

Morrisey is the Republican nominee and favorite to replace outgoing Gov. Jim Justice (R), who is projected to win the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV). Manchin left the Democrat Party this year and classified as an independent, although he still caucuses with Senate Democrats.

The state has become a Republican stronghold. Trump received almost 69 percent of the vote in the 2020 election.

Morrisey previously told Breitbart News he would move to abolish West Virginia’s income tax if elected. He said the change would allow the state to “become much more aggressive” in competing with other states in the region.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.