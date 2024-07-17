Exclusive: Patrick Morrisey Calls to Abolish West Virginia Income Tax if Elected as Governor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called to abolish the state income tax during an interview with Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Morrisey, who is the Republican nominee to replace the outgoing Gov. Jim Justice (R), spoke to Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WATCH — West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey Endorses Donald Trump in 2024:

Morrisey 2024

The attorney said he would pursue aggressive economic reform to boost West Virginians’ standard of living.

He explained, “West Virginia really has an opportunity to lift itself up tremendously. Our standard of living, our educational attainment, drive workforce participation, and I’m an advocate that we can do that while maintain our West Virginia conservative values.”

Morrisey also said that he hopes to “become much more aggressive competing with the other states,” referring to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Kentucky.

WATCH — Moody’s Chief Economist: Only Top Third of Income Distribution Doing Well, Rest Are Just “Okay” or in Trouble:

“We’re talking economically we want to beat all of the states that we touch,” he said.

He continued, “I’d like to get rid of the income tax, it’s really important to compete better and be the only income tax free state in the region. We do that, we have school choice that’s dramatically expanded, we do that and keep our conservative values.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention.