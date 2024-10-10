Kamala Harris Campaign Groups Raise $1 Billion as Finish Line Looms

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and affiliated political committees have together raised $1 billion in funds since she was handed the Democratic nomination in July.

Reuters reports the dollars have flowed into her campaign coffers and affiliated political action committees and Democratic Party at an unprecedented pace, building as the 2024 race for the White House nears the November 5 finish line.

Harris raised $25 million on the day she was named the candidate and had amassed $500 million in about a month since the July 21 coronation.

NBC News reports Harris has opened up a huge cash advantage over former President Donald Trump who had raised just $309 million for his campaign through the end of August.

Republican super PACs are helping fill in the gap, spending more than $80 million on TV ads across the country in September, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking service cited by NBC.

The biggest GOP groups have reserved more than $100 million in ads for the final weeks of the campaign..

Yet more money is pouring into online, mail and door-to-door campaigning.