The Washington State Patrol said a military Humvee crashed and went over a retaining wall in Bellevue, Washington, on Saturday.

The Humvee was pulling a trailer when it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, Fox News reported. The outlet noted the vehicle drifted, exited the roadway, crossed a shoulder, and fell approximately 30 feet onto Southeast 38th Street.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared images of the crashed Humvee and said the vehicle had drifted to the right. However, it remained unknown why the Humvee did so.

Photos show the trailer flipped over onto the wrecked Humvee:

Two people were injured during the crash that did not involve other vehicles, per King 5.

According to Johnson, it was possible the two individuals, who suffered minor injuries, were transported to nearby Overlake Medical Center for care.

“The military vehicle was part of a convoy believed to be en route to the Yakima Training Center in central Washington, a common destination via I-90. Johnson noted the Humvee was ‘pretty damaged,'” the Fox article said, noting officials are investigating what caused the incident.

According to Military.com, the Humvee is a “hardcore truck” that is considered a military legend:

Since the U.S. military announced a switch to the Humvee in 1983, it has covered nearly every patch of dry land on the planet. A search on DVIDS, the military’s media archive, will turn up images and videos that show the Humvee in the U.S., Iraq, Japan, Germany, Kuwait, Afghanistan, South Korea, Australia, Italy, Poland, Spain, Norway and Guam. The Humvee has conquered mud, sand, rocks, snow and ice. The funny-looking 4×4 has evaded detection in the desert and pulled trailers down the highway. It’s dangled from CH-53s, ridden inside the belly of CH-47s, taken to the seas with Marine Expeditionary Units and jumped entire continents in transport aircraft.

A wreck similar to the one that happened on Saturday occurred recently in Louisville, Kentucky, when a tractor trailer crashed and was left dangling on an overpass. Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescued the driver, according to Breitbart News.