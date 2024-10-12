Exclusive — Elise Stefanik: Kamala Harris ‘Underperforming Where Joe Biden Was in 2020’ in Swing Districts

Vice President Kamala Harris is “underperforming where Joe Biden was in 2020” in swing districts in New York, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, predicting a “hero’s welcome” when Donald Trump holds a rally at Madison Square Garden.

“New York is going to matter because, as your listeners will remember, the past midterms, it was in New York that we flipped five districts to gain the House Republican majority to fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all, and we had a great statewide showing with our statewide candidates,” Stefanik began, noting that a lot of people believe New York is traditionally a blue state. However, she said Republicans are making “significant inroads.”

She explained that she sees the polling in targeted districts daily at this point, and “Kamala Harris is underperforming where Joe Biden was in 2020 in every single swing district.”

“And Democrats are spending $100 million to try to flip those five seats. We will hold the line and make sure that not only do our five New York incumbents come back, but we have an opportunity to pick up two seats, one in the Hudson Valley, where we have Alison Esposito, a former NYPD officer, running against a rubber stamp for Kamala Harris in Pat Ryan. And then on Long Island, the seat that Tom Suozzi won in the special election, we have an assemblyman Mike LiPetri, where Trump is actually pulling ahead in that district,” she explained.

“So I’m very excited. And of course, this coincides with President Trump coming to Madison Square Garden later on this month,” she said, predicting an “outpouring of support and a hero’s welcome for Donald Trump in New York.”

“There are very few people who can fill Madison Square Garden. Donald Trump will fill that, and there’s going to be waiting room as well,” she said. “You saw the welcome he got in Nassau County on Long Island. And again, this is when the media sort of makes fun and attacks him for doing that. He is going to the belly of the failed Democrat beast, and he’s going to continue making inroads in New York.”

LISTEN:

Stefanik said Trump pays attention to the congressional races and “loves what made New York great, which is being destroyed by failed Democrat leadership.” She also noted that Trump actually has higher approval ratings than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

“And another interesting indicator is if you look at blue states like California and New York, traditionally blue states, we have picked up more congressional seats in those states than any other state in the country. And here’s why I believe that’s the case: Because people feel the double whammy of failed Democrat policies at the national level coupled with the horrific policies at the state level as well,” she said.

“So you’re seeing independents and even a fair percentage of Democrats vote in support of Republicans and Donald Trump. Kamala Harris could never sell out Madison Square Garden or even come close to Donald Trump” who is “making inroads with African American voters, Hispanic voters, Asian American voters, and, as I said, registered Democrats,” she said, predicting a “huge moment.”

“I’m excited to be there with President Trump. As I said, he will get a hero’s welcome in New York, and I believe that it is possible for Republicans to win New York,” she added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.