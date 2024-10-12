Harris-Walz Co-Chair: The Problem in Springfield Isn’t ‘the People that Have Come to Make Our Economy Stronger’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said that the problems in Springfield, OH are 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “and his minions, the problems aren’t the people that have come to make our economy stronger, the people that have actually been able to help to continue to make sure that we got out of the big hole that he put us in after COVID-19 with his ineptness.”

Crockett stated, “He said that we’ve got these cities and these towns that are being overrun by gangs and the crime out of control. I absolutely agree with that. And guess what? It is the MAGA gang, it is the white supremacists that have decided to descend upon places such as Springfield, OH. So, I agree with him. I just disagree with who the problems are. The problems are him and his minions, the problems aren’t the people that have come to make our economy stronger, the people that have actually been able to help to continue to make sure that we got out of the big hole that he put us in after COVID-19 with his ineptness. Like, yeah, I agree that there are problems in our communities, but usually, it’s some white supremacists on the other side, and he has yet to call them out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett