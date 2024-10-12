Walz: Voters Shouldn’t Worry About the Difference Between Biden, Harris

During an interview with Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI on Friday, 2024 Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said that there are differences between 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, but told voters “the difference between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden is not what they need to be concerned with.”

WPVI host Brian Taff asked, “How specifically do you turn the page — that’s the case you’re making about turning the page — on an administration that A. Vice President Harris is a part of, and that B., as recently as this week, she has been reluctant to criticize or say she would change anything about?”

Walz responded, “Well, I think keeping in mind, the big difference here and the choice is going to be the difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Donald Trump taking health care, taking reproductive rights, tax cuts to the wealthiest. And I think Kamala Harris laid out this week, I think for many of your viewers, the idea of Medicare expanding out to include home health care, to include vision, to include hearing for a large proportion of the population, that is transformational, then home ownership, then talking about apprenticeship programs, bringing down the barriers to access to federal government jobs, which are good jobs, by, if you can do the job, and you have the skills to do it, you can do that without the degree, and I think that’s the biggest difference. And right now, the difference between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden is not what they need to be concerned with. They need to be concerned with a Donald Trump who has said he would be a dictator on day one, said he would do a national abortion ban, said he would give tax cuts to the wealthiest. That’s the thing that they need to focus on, and that’s the message we’re taking.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett