WATCH: Bill Clinton Mistaken for Joe Biden While Campaigning for Kamala Harris

Former President Bill Clinton was mistaken for President Joe Biden by an employee at a Georgia McDonald’s he visited while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, a video shared by a top aide shows.

“The boss was stumping for @KamalaHarris in Georgia and had to stop by the old stomping grounds, @McDonalds,” wrote Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, in a Sunday X post:

Decked out in a red, white, and blue “USA” sweater, the ex-president was recorded standing at the fast food restaurant’s counter as the clearly confused workers tried to figure out who he was.

“You Joe?” asked one cashier as Clinton stuck out his hand for a shake. “Mr. Joe?”

The forty-second president, 78, quietly corrected her before she exclaimed, “Bill! Oh, I gotta hug you!”

The pair quickly embraced for a photo op, while the cashier told her co-workers, “This is Bill, y’all!”.

Conservative personality Benny Johnson called it an “absolutely BRUTAL moment for Bill Clinton”:

Also while campaigning for Harris in Georgia, Clinton undercut the Biden-Harris administration’s border policy when appearing to reference the murder of Augusta Medical College student Laken Riley:

“Yeah well if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” the former president said, before arguing that the United States needs more immigrants because “America is not having enough babies to keep our population up.”

Trump War Room posted the clip on X, writing, “He was supposed to be campaigning FOR Kamala. YIKES.”