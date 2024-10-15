Poll: Donald Trump Leading in Swing State of Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is leading in the swing state of Georgia, a Napolitan News Service survey, conducted by RMG Research, found.

The survey showed Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the Peach State by three percentage points — with leaners included — seeing 50 percent support to Harris’s 47 percent support. Two percent said “some other candidate,” and another two percent said “not sure.”

The survey also spelled bad news for Harris, who has been in office for the last three and a half years, as a plurality of Georgia voters, 47 percent, said their personal finances are getting worse. Only 23 percent said they are getting better.

The survey also found:

In addition to Georgia, Napolitan News surveys show Trump with a very modest advantage in Arizona and North Carolina. Polling in Pennsylvania and Nevada show the race in those states to be tied. Later this week, Napolitan News will release updated polling results for Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida.

It was taken October 7-10, 2024, among 731 likely voters and has a +/- 3.6 percent margin of error.

James Blair, who is running the political operations for the Trump campaign, noted during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday that Trump is currently “polling ahead of where we were in Georgia by a little bit smaller margin on the averages — about half a point to a point ahead of where we were.”

Ultimately, he said they feel good about the Peach State but noted that there were hurricane impacts in part of that state as well, which could affect voter turnout.

“Numerically, it’s much less of an impact compared to Western North Carolina, and they were able to get power on and these sorts of things faster. That will cut down on the voter displacement. But overall, I mean, Georgia looks really good. Since 2020, like 62 percent of the new net voter registrations came from counties that Trump won in 2020 according to the final tally,” he revealed.

RELATED: Trump Says Joe Is Smarter Than Kamala After She Says She Wouldn’t Do One Thing Different Than Biden

RSBN / YouTube

Further, Blair said absentee mail ballot requests are down 80 percent in Georgia, “the difference of a little over a million ballots.”

“But even on the returns that are in, we’ve closed the gap by a few points, according to our internal tracking data and by double digit points in terms of returns to this point,” he added.

According to official results, Trump lost Georgia by less than half of a percentage point in 2020.