Former President Donald Trump recently made a pitch to Mormon voters, speaking virtually as part of a “virtual fireside chat” on Sunday to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Trump spoke at the tele-town hall — which is not affiliated with the church — for about 10 minutes, making it clear to listeners that there are “many” things that they all agree on.

“The Constitution is hanging by a thread — literally hanging by the thread. We cannot let that go on,” Trump said, explaining that family is the foundation of a good society, and that is something they agree on.

Trump touted his “tremendous relationships over the years” with the Latter Day Saints community, noting that there are so many shared values with these “God-fearing American patriots.”

Trump then walked through many of the policies of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We have a person that is really not a good person. She’s not a good person at all; as you know, she’s got a lot of ideas that are not acceptable to you and to me and to everybody. She’s called a — she’s been a Marxist. Now she’s trying to change about 50 different promises,” he said, pointing to fracking and the confiscation of guns as an example, as well as Harris’s push for transgender ideology on children.

Ultimately, Trump said Harris already had her “honeymoon period,” and things are starting to turn in key states, including Arizona.

The former president pushed the point that Mormons align with the values Trump is offering — not Harris’s.

“We believe that faith in God and our judicial values are essential to a healthy American society. We believe in family. We believe in parental rights — we believe in fact, that freedom is the foundation of all freedom. It is the absolute foundation of all freedom, and that we believe in standard equal justice under the Constitution,” he said.

Harris, in contrast, he continued, “wants to flood the country with tens of millions more illegal aliens coming in and cancel out your vote.”

Further, Trump said Harris “wants to make it even harder to Mormons to care for the poor and less fortunate.”

“I would love to have [your] support,” Trump said. “It’s going to be me or her. … She is not a competent person. She’s not a person of faith, and she’ll do everything she can to hurt Mormons and to hurt everybody else.”

“But with that, I very much appreciate the time. I also appreciate [Rep.] Andy Biggs (R-AZ), because … he’s been just a great friend of mine for a long period of time. And I appreciate that you did this, Andy,” he continued, “and would hope that we can get almost a unanimous vote from the Mormons. If we could, it would be great, because we have to win this election,” Trump pressed, warning that the country will “never be the same” if Harris wins.